The Plumbing Contractor in Monmouth County, NJ That Went Above and Beyond

After too many disappointing experiences with unreliable plumbers, my expectations were pretty low when I needed to call a plumbing contractor in Monmouth, NJ to handle a serious clogged drain. As someone who’s rented apartments for years, I’ve grown accustomed to subpar service from contractors. That all changed when I hired AME Plumbing Heating and Cooling, a top-rated plumbing contractor serving Monmouth County and the surrounding areas.

It started when my kitchen sink became completely clogged and wouldn’t drain at all, no matter what I tried. As a busy professional, I quickly got fed up with washing dishes in the bathtub. Based on a neighbor’s recommendation, I reached out to AME Plumbing, hoping this plumbing contractor in Monmouth NJ would be different.

From my initial call, I could tell AME operated differently than others. The friendly rep explained their process and assured me a licensed plumber would inspect the issue first thing the next morning. True to their word, Zack from AME’s team arrived bright and early, fully prepared to handle the clogged sink.

It turned out years of buildup had created an impenetrable blockage deep in the drain line. Instead of punting to another company or insisting on costly repairs, Zack spent over two hours meticulously working to eliminate that monstrous clog all on his own. His tenacity and determination were so impressive.

While he worked, Zack explained everything he was doing in an easy to understand way. As a solo renter, I really appreciated his consideration in using protective floor coverings too. When he finally cleared that stubborn clog, Zack went the extra mile flushing the line to ensure no remaining debris. By the time he left, my sink drained perfectly.

In all my years renting, I’ve never experienced such stellar service from any plumbing contractor in Monmouth County or elsewhere. AME’s team went far beyond expectations, delivering the highest quality craftsmanship with care and professionalism. Their licensed plumber Zack could have easily taken the easier road, but instead worked tirelessly until the job was done right. AME charged me exactly what they quoted upfront too – not a penny more.

Thanks to their incredible work ethic and commitment to customer satisfaction, I now have complete faith in calling AME for any plumbing needs. This plumbing contractor in Monmouth NJ has earned a customer for life with their skill and integrity. I give my highest recommendation to anyone looking for a truly professional, reliable plumbing company they can depend on.