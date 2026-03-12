Synthetic Underlayment vs. Felt Paper: Which Roofing Base Layer Offers Better Protection in 2024?

The Ultimate 2024 Showdown: Why Synthetic Underlayment is Revolutionizing Roofing Protection Over Traditional Felt Paper

When it comes to protecting your home from the elements, the choice between synthetic underlayment and felt paper can make or break your roofing system’s performance. As we navigate through 2024, this decision has become more critical than ever, with extreme weather patterns testing the limits of traditional roofing materials. Understanding the differences between these two underlayment options isn’t just about cost—it’s about ensuring your family’s safety and your investment’s longevity.

Understanding Roofing Underlayment: Your Roof’s Hidden Guardian

Roof underlayment is the layer of your roofing system that is situated between the sheathing and the outermost layer of your roof. It’s important to note that roof underlayment provides a secondary moisture barrier to help keep your home dry from the elements. Roofing underlayment is installed directly onto the roof deck before shingles are placed. It provides an additional barrier against moisture, water, and other external elements, enhancing the roof’s durability and performance.

This critical component serves multiple functions beyond just moisture protection. Your roofing underlayment is a necessity in order to enact the warranty coverage that comes along with your outermost roofing material, such as your shingles or metal roofing. Underlayment also works to help smooth out the sheathing or decking layer of your roof to ensure a uniform installation of your final roofing product.

Felt Paper: The Traditional Choice Under Scrutiny

Felt roofing underlayment is one of the oldest types of roofing underlayment. It’s created by saturating paper or fiberglass mat with asphalt. Felt roofing underlayment is typically available in two types: No.15 felt and No. 30 felt. 30 felt is typically thicker, stronger, and may be less prone to tearing or ripping off during installation or weather events.

The primary advantage of felt underlayment remains its affordability. The main advantage of using felt roofing underlayment is cost. Felt underlayment tends to cost less compared to synthetic underlayment, which is why it’s often the go-to for budget-conscious homeowners. Felt underlayment is around $5.00 per square (100 square feet), while synthetic underlayment is around $7.00-$10.00 per square.

However, felt paper comes with significant limitations that become more apparent in today’s challenging weather conditions. One disadvantage of traditional felt roofing underlayment is it generally can’t be left exposed for more than a few hours. The material may dry out or leach oils in the heat. This would impact the felt’s ability to protect against moisture. Additionally, felt underlayment is much more prone to rip from high winds and during the installation process. If felt underlayment is exposed to moisture or water, it can absorb it and cause the felt to wrinkle.

Synthetic Underlayment: The Modern Solution

For enhanced water-resistance and protection from the elements, many roofers are choosing to go the route of synthetic roofing underlayment. These products are usually made from long-lasting polymers, which provide added strength and longevity. This type of underlayment is typically moisture-resistant, and when it’s installed correctly, it offers better protection from the weather compared to felt.

The advantages of synthetic underlayment are compelling for 2024 homeowners. Synthetic roof underlayment is extremely durable. It typically doesn’t tear and is suitable for extended UV and moisture exposure in some cases, which is especially helpful if there’s a bit of lead time before your roof covering is installed. Synthetic underlayment also stands up to boot traffic, which is important when your roofing contractor is walking around on its surface as it’s being installed.

One of the most significant advantages is installation efficiency. Because there is more material per roll compared to felt (synthetic roofing underlayment comes in wider and longer rolls), it results in fewer trips up the ladder for your roofers, saving them time and perhaps helping the job move along faster. For instance, a typical 2700 square-foot home might require three rolls of synthetic underlayment compared to 14 rolls of No.30 felt to cover the same area.

Safety and Performance Comparison

Worker safety is a crucial consideration that often gets overlooked. Synthetic underlayment is also advantageous for worker safety — the surface of many synthetic roofing underlayments, including those offered by Owens Corning, features a variety of slip-resistant surfaces for enhanced walkability. It’s also usually well-marked with overlap guides and indicators of where fasteners should be placed, helping to improve consistency and accuracy during installation.

When working with experienced professionals like a skilled roofer union, the choice of underlayment can significantly impact both installation quality and timeline. Synthetic underlayment is made to be non-skid, so it’s a lot safer to work on. This means even as they’re walking on it and installing your roofing materials, they’ll feel safe and won’t have to worry about slipping like they would on felt underlayment.

Durability and Longevity: A Long-term Investment Perspective

The lifespan difference between these materials is substantial. Synthetic underlayment typically has a life expectancy of 25 to 30 years, depending on the quality of the product and environmental conditions. This is much longer than felt underlayment, which lasts around 12 to 20 years. You can expect felt underlayment to generally last anywhere from 12 to 20 years. Synthetic material can last anywhere from 25 to 40 years, depending on the manufacturer.

This extended lifespan translates to better long-term value. However, it may not offer the same long-term value as a synthetic material that costs more up-front but has a longer lifespan. In the end, the added durability may save you money on future repairs or a premature replacement.

Weather Resistance in 2024’s Challenging Climate

With increasingly severe weather patterns, moisture resistance has become paramount. Where felt products tend to absorb water, synthetic roofing underlayments are built to repel water. This is important for homeowners concerned about moisture infiltration, especially if they plan to leave the underlayment exposed for a prolonged period of time. Because it’s made of plastic, synthetic underlayment is typically resistant to mold growth, a definite advantage over felt.

For homeowners in areas prone to extreme weather, synthetic underlayment offers superior protection. Traditional underlayment needs to be covered immediately — and that can be problematic when shipping delays or other issues mean that the primary roofing material can’t be installed right away. With synthetics, you’ve got some time. Epilay’s Plystik products can handle exposure for up to 180 days, and Epilay’s Protectite products can be exposed for up to one year.

Making the Right Choice for Your Home in 2024

The decision between synthetic and felt underlayment ultimately depends on your priorities, budget, and long-term plans. After reading this, you should have a pretty good idea of which roof underlayment is better. Synthetic underlayment might cost more, but it’s worth the extra durability and the extra protection it provides. However, if you’re on a really tight budget, felt underlayment might be right for you.

For homeowners planning to stay in their homes long-term, synthetic underlayment represents a smart investment. Synthetic underlayment can last more than 25 years. If you’re a buyer requesting a new roof as a pre-purchase condition and expect to live in the house for a long time, we suggest stipulating a synthetic underlayment in the contract. It will resist tearing and withstand harsh weather conditions better than felt.

Companies like USA Home Remodeling LLC, based in Elizabeth, NJ, understand the importance of using quality materials for long-lasting protection. With over 17 years of experience in the industry, we have established ourselves as a reliable company committed to excellence. We understand that the roof is one of the most important parts of any property, as it protects your home or business from the elements. That’s why we offer durable, high-quality solutions tailored to your needs and budget.

As we move through 2024, the evidence strongly favors synthetic underlayment for most applications. While the initial cost may be higher, the superior durability, safety features, weather resistance, and extended lifespan make it the clear winner for homeowners seeking the best protection for their investment. The choice isn’t just about what’s under your shingles—it’s about ensuring your family’s comfort and safety for decades to come.