Sewage Backup Insurance Claims: What Wisconsin Homeowners Need to Know in 2024

Wisconsin Homeowners Face Complex Sewage Backup Insurance Claims as 2024 Brings New Challenges

Sewage backups are among the most distressing and expensive disasters Wisconsin homeowners can face, yet many discover too late that their standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover this type of damage. Neither homeowners insurance nor flood insurance covers damage from sewer backup or sump pump overflow. Sewer backup is typically not covered under your homeowner’s insurance policy. As Wisconsin’s aging infrastructure and increasingly severe weather patterns create more frequent sewage backup incidents, understanding your insurance coverage has never been more critical.

The Reality of Sewage Backup Coverage in Wisconsin

The purchase of a special homeowners policy endorsement is required for this type of coverage. Sewer backup coverage is an endorsement available through most homeowner insurance companies, but it may not be offered to property owners when purchasing coverage if you do not ask for it. This means Wisconsin homeowners must proactively seek out and purchase additional coverage to protect themselves from sewage-related damages.

The cost of this protection is relatively modest compared to potential losses. Sewer backup coverage is available from most insurers usually at a cost of $40 to $160 on an annual insurance policy, depending on the amount of coverage and the deductible you select. However, the coverage limits are often restrictive. These endorsements usually come with strict dollar limits—commonly $5,000 or $10,000—and if that’s what your policy provides, that cap is all you’re entitled to.

Wisconsin’s Unique Risk Factors

Wisconsin faces particular challenges that increase sewage backup risks. Wisconsin’s heavy rainfall and snowmelt can overwhelm sewer systems, causing backups into basements. Standard policies exclude this, but it’s a common claim in Wisconsin. Additionally, Frozen and broken water and sewer lines are common in Wisconsin winters. These conditions make sewage backup coverage especially important for Wisconsin homeowners.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 65% of homeowners insurance claims in 2024 were weather-related, with hail damage being the most common cause of claims during spring and summer months. This data underscores how Wisconsin’s climate creates ongoing challenges for homeowners and their insurance coverage needs.

Filing a Successful Sewage Backup Claim

When disaster strikes, proper documentation is crucial for a successful claim. Notify your insurance agent or insurance company as soon as possible to file a claim. Take photos or video of the damage. Make a detailed list of damaged or lost property. Wisconsin law provides specific protections for policyholders during the claims process.

Your insurer must acknowledge your claim within 10 days after receipt of a communication concerning a claim. “Promptly” is defined as 10 consecutive days. Understanding these timelines helps homeowners hold their insurance companies accountable throughout the claims process.

Critical steps for Wisconsin homeowners include:

Make a list of everything that was damaged. Take photos and videos of the damage before you clean up anything.

Don’t begin any permanent repairs until you’ve received approval from your insurance agent or company. Don’t throw out any damaged property without your claims adjuster’s agreement.

Keep detailed records of all communication with your insurance company, including claim numbers, the names of representatives you speak with, and any paperwork related to your claim.

Health Hazards Require Professional Response

Sewage backups pose serious health risks that make professional cleanup essential. Sewage contains harmful bacteria, viruses, and pathogens that can cause serious illnesses, including infections and respiratory problems. Sewage contains dangerous bacteria, viruses, parasites, and other harmful pathogens that can cause serious illnesses, including gastrointestinal infections, skin conditions, and respiratory issues.

The contamination risks extend beyond immediate contact. Extreme care and safety is needed when trying to walk in these waters, and even when the sewer water recedes and begins to dry out. Dried out organic matter can then become aerosolized and present the possibility of breathing it into your lungs. Proper PPE should be worn to stop any contact and the danger of breathing in these contaminants.

For Wisconsin homeowners dealing with sewage emergencies, professional raw sewage cleanup near me services are essential for protecting both health and property value while ensuring proper documentation for insurance claims.

Professional Restoration Services in Wisconsin

Wisconsin residents have access to qualified restoration professionals who understand both the technical and insurance aspects of sewage cleanup. Flood Guys, LLC, located in Franksville, WI, is a local-owned business providing restoration services for biohazard/trauma, fire, water, smoke and mold. At Flood Guys, we are a trusted restoration company dedicated to helping you recover from water, fire, and mold damage.

We have extensive experience working with numerous insurance companies. Our team can assist you in navigating the claims process, ensuring you have the necessary documentation and support to expedite your claim. We aim to make this process as seamless as possible, reducing stress during a challenging time.

Legal Protections and Complaint Options

Wisconsin homeowners have legal protections when dealing with insurance claims. In Wisconsin, if you want to file a lawsuit against your insurance company for Breach of Contract, the statute of limitations is typically one year from the date of loss. This makes prompt action essential for preserving legal rights.

For homeowners who believe their claims were mishandled, you can also file a complaint with Wisconsin’s Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI). This provides an additional avenue for resolution when insurance companies don’t fulfill their obligations.

Prevention and Preparation

While insurance provides financial protection, prevention remains the best strategy. A backwater valve is a fixture installed into a sewer line, and sometimes into a drain line in the basement of your home or business, that prevents sewer backflows. A properly installed and maintained backwater valve allows sewage to go out, but not to come back in.

Wisconsin homeowners should also review their insurance policies regularly. It is very important to read the sewer backup endorsements purchased on a homeowner’s policy. Some of the endorsements restrict coverage to a set dollar amount or bar coverage where there is a flood.

As Wisconsin continues to face infrastructure challenges and severe weather events, understanding sewage backup insurance coverage becomes increasingly critical. Homeowners who take proactive steps to secure appropriate coverage, document incidents properly, and work with qualified professionals position themselves for the best possible outcomes when disaster strikes. The combination of proper insurance, professional restoration services, and knowledge of legal rights provides the comprehensive protection Wisconsin homeowners need in 2024 and beyond.