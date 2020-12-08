Queens’ Calling: Your Guide to Finding the Best Bartending School

Choosing a bartending school in Queens is like finding the perfect slice of pizza – it’s gotta have the right crust (foundation), sauce (teaching style), and toppings (specializations). This guide will help you navigate the bustling world of bartending schools in Queens, NY, so you can find the one that’s the perfect fit for you.

Navigating the Borough of Queens

Queens is a massive place with tons of neighborhoods. Think about where you live and how far you’re willing to travel. Do you want a school that’s a quick subway ride away, or are you okay with a bit of a trek if it means finding the perfect program? Remember, the closer the school, the more time you’ll have for practicing your cocktail-shaking skills (and less time crammed on the 7 train!).

Crafting Your Ideal Curriculum

Some schools stick to the basics, while others offer deep dives into mixology and flair bartending. Think about your goals. Do you want to learn the fundamentals or become a cocktail magician? It’s like choosing between a classic egg cream or a fancy, layered drink with a flaming orange peel. Both are great, but it depends on your taste!

The Vibe is Key

Bartending is all about personality and connection, so you’ll want a school with a lively atmosphere and instructors who are passionate about what they do. After all, learning should be fun, right? Look for schools that offer hands-on experience, guest bartending gigs, and maybe even some friendly competitions to test your skills. Think of it as a cocktail party with a side of education!

Finding Your Perfect Match in Queens

Finding the right bartending school in Queens can be the start of an exciting new career. Just remember to consider the location, curriculum, and overall vibe. With a little research and a dash of enthusiasm, you’ll be shaking and stirring your way to success in no time!