Parking Lot Expansion Planning: When and How to Add Capacity to Existing Commercial Properties

Smart Parking Lot Expansion: Maximizing Your Commercial Property’s Potential

As businesses grow and customer bases expand, commercial property owners often face a common challenge: insufficient parking capacity. The fault is sometimes with the developers who have underestimated the need for parking space, and research suggests that office building tenants are asking for more parking. When your parking lot can no longer accommodate demand, it’s time to consider expansion—but knowing when and how to expand requires careful planning and professional expertise.

When to Consider Parking Lot Expansion

Several key indicators signal the need for additional parking capacity. First, consistently full parking lots during peak hours create customer frustration and potentially lost business. An average of 76.4% of Americans drive to work, and consumers are more likely to drive their own vehicles to their desired destinations than take public transportation or walk. This reality makes adequate parking essential for commercial success.

Your commercial building’s intended purpose of use will play a role in the total number of parking spaces needed for your property. For instance, restaurants will require more spots than a warehouse facility. Restaurants have tables that occupy multiple patrons who arrive in multiple vehicles, while a warehouse facility will likely only require parking for staff and visitors. Understanding your specific business needs is crucial for determining expansion requirements.

Planning Your Expansion Strategy

Effective parking lot expansion begins with understanding parking ratios and local requirements. A parking ratio is a statistic that takes the number of available parking spaces, typically for an office property, and divides it by the property’s entire gross leasable area (GLA). This ratio is most commonly expressed per every 1,000 square feet of property. While the most common office building parking ratio is currently around 4 spots per 1,000 square feet, many tenants have been asking for ratios of 5 or 6.

The first tip for how to design a parking lot is to ensure you’re aware of all legal requirements and industry standards. Many localities have established specific parking lot requirements, varying tremendously between different cities, industries and building types. Before beginning any expansion project, consult with local authorities to understand zoning requirements and obtain necessary permits.

Design Considerations for Maximum Efficiency

When expanding your parking lot, efficient design maximizes space utilization. Rows of parking stalls are typically angled at 45, 60 or 90 degrees depending on the lot’s purpose. Angles at 45 to 60 degrees are excellent for facilities with high turnover. Parking stalls at 90-degree angles are more challenging to park in yet achieve the highest passenger car capacity.

To further optimize space in the parking areas, consider creating a lot that is rectangular rather than an irregular shape. Another standard recommendation is to make the long sides of the parking lot parallel to each other, with parking spaces located along the perimeter of the lot.

Don’t forget about accessibility requirements during expansion. The number of accessible parking spaces must be considered separately for each parking structure (lot or garage), not based on the total number of parking spaces provided on a site. The chart below shows the number of accessible spaces required by the 2010 ADA Standards for Accessible Design.

Professional Implementation Matters

For the most professional parking lot expansion, you will need to hire a well-qualified pavement company. This means they should be licensed, bonded, and insured, with several years of experience. Ask your paving contractor how new asphalt or concrete is added to expand a parking lot, as well as, how they plan to incorporate the proper drainage solutions for the added surface area. If your current lot has issues, it is wise to discuss those issues with your contractor and have them resolved before new pavement is installed.

Cost Considerations and Return on Investment

Adding more parking spaces can be expensive, with surface lots costing $2,000 to $6,000 per space and garages costing $12,000 to $25,000 per space. However, it can be seen as an investment that may improve the long-term occupancy of the project. The investment in additional parking capacity often pays dividends through increased customer satisfaction, improved property values, and enhanced business operations.

Alternative Solutions

For businesses with seasonal or event-based parking needs, consider overflow parking solutions. Overflow parking lots are essential for businesses, event venues, churches, schools, and commercial properties that experience high-traffic periods. Whether for seasonal use, special events, or growing capacity needs, a well-planned overflow parking lot ensures convenience, accessibility, and proper traffic management.

Moving Forward with Your Expansion

Before beginning your parking lot expansion, conduct a thorough assessment of your current capacity, future needs, and budget constraints. Work with experienced professionals who understand local regulations and can deliver quality results that will serve your business for years to come. With proper planning and execution, parking lot expansion can transform a business limitation into a competitive advantage.