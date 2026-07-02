What Happens After the Ceremony: How to Receive GPS Coordinates and Proof of Service After an Unattended Sea Burial in Queens County

Saying goodbye to a loved one is one of life’s most profound experiences. For many families in Queens County, a sea burial offers a serene, meaningful, and eco-conscious alternative to traditional interment. But when distance, health, or personal circumstances prevent you from being present on the vessel, you may be left wondering: how will I know the service was carried out with the care and dignity my loved one deserves? The answer lies in the documentation you receive afterward — specifically, your GPS coordinates and official proof of service.

What Is an Unattended Sea Burial?

Whether distance, travel constraints, or personal preference makes it difficult to be present, unattended sea burial services provide a beautiful and respectful alternative. In an unattended service, a licensed captain performs the ash scattering on your behalf, while you remain at home. With an unattended service, the burial is performed with dignity on your behalf, without family and friends present on the vessel.

At Eternal Peace Sea Burials, they understand the profound significance of saying goodbye to a loved one. Located in the serene regions of Nassau County and Queens, NY, the company specializes in providing dignified sea burial services, with a commitment to compassion, professionalism, and respect. Their team, led by Master Captain Scott Schafer and Burial Coordinator Maria Brusalis, guides families through the necessary steps during this emotional time.

Why Documentation Matters

When you cannot be present at your loved one’s final farewell, receiving formal proof of the service is not just a formality — it is a source of genuine comfort and closure. A Certificate of Committal is an important document that officially confirms the burial has taken place. It includes the exact GPS coordinates of your loved one’s final resting place in the ocean, serving as a permanent record that can offer great comfort, knowing the precise location.

While you can’t physically revisit a specific spot in the vast ocean as you would a grave, the GPS coordinates allow you to conceptually connect with the site. Many families find that having these coordinates gives them a tangible point of connection — a place in the ocean they can look toward during moments of remembrance.

What Documentation Is Typically Provided?

Reputable sea burial providers ensure that families receive thorough, transparent documentation after an unattended service. Here is what you can generally expect:

GPS Coordinates (Latitude and Longitude): A dedicated captain completes a Certificate of Scattering that includes the name of the deceased, latitude and longitude coordinates of the scattering location, and the date of the ceremony.

A dedicated captain completes a Certificate of Scattering that includes the name of the deceased, latitude and longitude coordinates of the scattering location, and the date of the ceremony. Proof of Service Photos: Providers may offer proof of service photos along with a certificate that shows the exact latitude and longitude of the ceremony.

Providers may offer proof of service photos along with a certificate that shows the exact latitude and longitude of the ceremony. EPA Compliance Reporting: All coordinates and required details are officially reported to the EPA’s online Burial at Sea reporting portal, ensuring full compliance with federal regulations and providing families with confidence that the service was documented with the same care and transparency used for every official sea burial.

All coordinates and required details are officially reported to the EPA’s online Burial at Sea reporting portal, ensuring full compliance with federal regulations and providing families with confidence that the service was documented with the same care and transparency used for every official sea burial. Video Documentation (Optional Upgrade): Some providers offer the option to upgrade to a full video recording of the ceremony, providing a lasting and meaningful record of the event.

Federal Regulations You Should Know

Understanding the legal framework around sea burials can help you feel more confident about the process. In the United States, sea burials are regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Ashes must be scattered at least three nautical miles offshore, and all services must use U.S. Coast Guard–approved vessels. Providers are required to file the EPA notification within 30 days and provide families with a certificate of completion and GPS coordinates of the service location.

Choosing a provider that strictly follows these guidelines ensures not only legal compliance but also the peace of mind that your loved one’s service was conducted with full integrity.

How Eternal Peace Sea Burials Serves Queens County Families

For families seeking unattended sea burials queens county services, Eternal Peace Sea Burials is a trusted local provider with deep roots in the community. At Eternal Peace Sea Burials, they pride themselves on delivering the highest standard of service. Their commitment to quality and compassion is reflected in every aspect of their operations, with experienced professionals handling each sea burial with the utmost care and respect, ensuring every detail is attended to with precision. They understand that each family’s needs are different, and they offer personalized services to ensure a fitting tribute to each loved one.

Their offerings range from simple, unattended ash scatterings to fully attended ceremonies with custom elements, with each service in Queens County designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of the families they serve. Eco-friendly sea burials also minimize environmental impact, aligning with the values of those committed to preserving nature, and sea burials offer flexibility in personalization, allowing families to honor their loved ones in a unique and fitting way.

They also offer the option of having a priest present to perform religious rites and prayers, creating a truly personalized tribute. This level of thoughtful customization sets Eternal Peace Sea Burials apart as a provider that treats every farewell as unique.

What to Expect After Your Unattended Service

Once the scattering has been completed, here is the typical post-service process you can anticipate:

You will receive an official certificate confirming the date, time, and exact GPS coordinates (latitude and longitude) of the scattering.

Photographic proof of service may be provided, depending on your selected package.

The provider files the required EPA report on your behalf, ensuring all federal documentation is complete.

Optional upgrades such as video recordings or floral tributes will be reflected in your documentation package.

When attendance isn’t possible, a licensed captain scatters the ashes on your behalf with the same care they would give their own family, completing required EPA filings and sending your memorial certificate with the precise coordinates of the resting place.

Finding Closure From Afar

Receiving GPS coordinates and proof of service after an unattended sea burial is about far more than paperwork. These coordinates allow families to know the precise location of their loved one’s final resting place, which can be a source of comfort and a way to feel connected to them even after the event. Whether you frame the certificate, mark the coordinates on a map, or simply hold them close in your heart, this documentation becomes a lasting symbol of a farewell carried out with care.

Eternal Peace Sea Burials knows that this is a difficult time for families, and they are there to support every step of the way. Their sea burial services are designed to provide a sense of closure and peace, allowing families to focus on celebrating the life of their loved one, with all arrangements handled with sensitivity and respect. To learn more or to begin arranging a service, reach out to their team today and take the first step toward a dignified and beautifully documented farewell at sea.