Aging Cesspools: The Hidden Environmental Crisis Threatening Long Island’s Waters

The Environmental Impact of Aging Cesspools: Why Long Island Homeowners Must Act Now

Long Island’s environmental crisis is hidden beneath our feet, quietly threatening our water supply, marine ecosystems, and public health. The biggest source of nitrogen pollution is our reliance on cesspools and outdated septic systems to dispose of our wastewater. These systems were never designed to remove substances such as nitrogen from the waste stream. As environmental regulations tighten and the consequences of inaction become increasingly severe, Long Island homeowners face a critical decision about their aging cesspool systems.

The Hidden Dangers of Aging Cesspools

Many cesspools built prior to 1970 were built from concrete blocks and have far exceeded their structural life span. If left ignored these aging pieces of infrastructure can “catastrophically fail,” which often results in a large sewage filled sinkhole in the yard which people and pets can fall into. Beyond the immediate safety hazards, these failing systems pose significant environmental threats.

Long Island’s septic tanks and cesspools have been identified as the source of contamination harming water quality and the local shellfish industry since at least the 1980s. There were about 220 beach closures or advisories due to poor water quality on Long Island in 2023. The situation continues to worsen, with a Stony Brook University study finding a record number of algal blooms and dead zones on Long Island’s coastal waters last summer. Scientists found 36 dead zones, or waters where oxygen levels are so low that nothing can survive.

Regulatory Changes and Financial Implications

The regulatory landscape for cesspool owners is rapidly evolving. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC) has determined that conventional septic systems and cesspools on Long Island are considered failing since they are neither designed, nor capable of removing significant amounts of nitrogen. This designation has significant implications for property owners across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

For Nassau County residents, relief is available through innovative grant programs. Nassau County is offering grants up to $20,000 for homeowners or small businesses to install state-of-the-art nitrogen-reducing septic systems. These grants represent a crucial opportunity for homeowners to upgrade their systems while receiving substantial financial assistance.

Professional Cesspool Pumping Nassau County services like those provided by EZ Cesspool play a vital role in maintaining these systems during the transition period. Regular maintenance can extend the life of existing systems while homeowners navigate the upgrade process.

The Science Behind the Crisis

Conventional septic systems and cesspools are not designed to remove nitrogen. As a result, nitrogen in sewage easily seeps into the ground, then to groundwater, and ultimately to our bays and harbors where they can lead to excess nitrogen. This nitrogen pollution creates a cascade of environmental problems that affect both marine life and human health.

Nitrogen pollution from cesspools and septic systems has been identified as a leading cause of degraded surface water quality on Long Island, contributing to restrictions on shellfishing, toxic algae blooms, and massive fish kills. The economic impact extends beyond environmental concerns, affecting local industries that depend on clean water.

Long Island’s Unique Vulnerability

This decline is particularly evident in our waters where the tidal exchange is minimal due to Quogue’s location near the midpoint between Shinnecock and Moriches inlets. This lack of water circulation creates warm stagnant conditions that can trap pollutants. Long Island’s geography makes it especially susceptible to water quality issues, as the population of the County is served with potable drinking water obtained solely from groundwater sources.

The Path Forward: Innovation and Action

As part of an ongoing effort to improve water quality on Long Island, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signed into law a ban on installing new cesspools, ending the practice of grandfathering inadequate sanitary system fixes with the now-primitive technology. The county expects the new system to be a replacement for cesspools and septic systems, which are blamed for the seeping of nitrogen into Long Island waterways, causing red tides, dead zones and closed beaches.

The transition to advanced wastewater treatment systems offers multiple benefits beyond environmental protection. IA OWTS can be more cost effective than conventional systems on lots with significant site constraints such as high groundwater, poor soils, small restrictive lot size, and coastal areas. In addition, IA OWTS consist of separate components, all of which are replaceable if something goes wrong.

Taking Action Today

The environmental crisis affecting Long Island’s water quality demands immediate action from homeowners. With regulatory changes accelerating and grant programs available, now is the time to assess your cesspool system and plan for necessary upgrades. Regular maintenance through professional services remains crucial during this transition period, helping to minimize environmental impact while ensuring system reliability.

The future of Long Island’s water quality depends on the collective action of property owners who recognize the urgent need to address aging cesspool infrastructure. By acting now, homeowners can protect their property values, contribute to environmental restoration, and ensure a healthier future for their communities.