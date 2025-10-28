Advanced Nitrogen-Reducing Septic Systems: Suffolk County’s Solution to Water Quality Concerns

Revolutionizing Water Quality: Advanced Nitrogen-Reducing Septic Systems Transform Suffolk County’s Environmental Future

Suffolk County, New York, is at the forefront of a wastewater revolution that promises to restore the health of Long Island’s precious water resources. With more than 360,000 unsewered homes creating excess and unhealthy amounts of nitrogen in the ground, the county has implemented groundbreaking initiatives to combat nitrogen pollution through advanced septic system technology.

The Critical Need for Nitrogen Reduction

Traditional septic systems and cesspools pose a significant threat to water quality. A conventional septic system releases around 40 pounds of nitrogen per year, but enhanced systems have the potential to reduce up to 70 percent of this nitrogen. More than 80% of nitrogen found in Long Island’s surface waters is attributable to sewage, making this issue particularly urgent for Suffolk County residents.

Nitrogen is a nutrient that in excess leads to waters with low oxygen levels (hypoxia), often called “dead zones,” which can result in fish kills. Excess nitrogen also contributes to harmful algal blooms, and deterioration of storm-resilient marshlands.

How Advanced Nitrogen-Reducing Systems Work

Advanced nitrogen-reducing septic systems, also known as Innovative/Alternative Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems (I/A OWTS), employ sophisticated biological processes to eliminate nitrogen pollution. These systems have biological treatment steps which use anaerobic and aerobic bacteria to remove nitrogen from the wastewater.

The process involves multiple stages of treatment:

Specialized bacteria called nitrifiers feed on available ammonium, converting it through a two-step process into a nitrogen compound called nitrate. Following this process, wastewater is circulated away from the oxygen-rich zone favored by nitrifiers, and into an anoxic (oxygen-depleted) zone for further treatment

In the anoxic zone, there is another group of specialized bacteria called denitrifiers that use the oxygen molecules attached to nitrate, breaking down the compound and producing harmless nitrogen gas

Suffolk County’s Regulatory Requirements and Incentives

Suffolk County has implemented comprehensive regulations to ensure widespread adoption of nitrogen-reducing technology. Suffolk County will now require that nitrogen-reducing septic systems be used in all new construction in unsewered areas of the county. As of July 1, 2021, Suffolk County requires I/A OWTS for all new single-family residential construction projects, all existing residential projects classified as ‘Major Reconstruction,’ and all new multi-family or nonresidential construction projects.

To make these advanced systems affordable for homeowners, Suffolk County offers substantial financial incentives. Homeowners can receive funds from both county and state programs, resulting in up to $20,000 in grants to install the more environmentally effective systems. Under the Reclaim Our Water Septic Improvement Program, homeowners who decide to replace their cesspool or septic system with the new technologies will be eligible for a grant of up to $11,000.

Approved Technologies in Suffolk County

There are two I/A-OWTS manufacturers whose septic treatment systems have been fully approved for use in Suffolk County by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services (SCDHS): Fujiclean and HydroAction. These systems are designed to be highly efficient while remaining relatively low-maintenance for homeowners.

Professional Installation and Maintenance Services

When considering an upgrade to an advanced nitrogen-reducing system, Suffolk County residents need experienced professionals who understand both the technology and local regulations.

The Environmental and Economic Benefits

The investment in advanced nitrogen-reducing septic systems delivers both immediate and long-term benefits. Innovative or advanced onsite wastewater treatment systems that are designed to reduce nitrogen discharges by 50 percent or more can be a significant part of the solution. EPA estimates that there are at least 2.6 million septic systems located in nitrogen-sensitive watersheds that are good candidates to be replaced by advanced septic systems.

These systems protect drinking water quality, prevent harmful algal blooms, and preserve the ecological health of Long Island’s bays and estuaries. For homeowners, they also provide peace of mind knowing their wastewater treatment system meets the highest environmental standards.

Looking Forward

Suffolk County’s commitment to water quality restoration through advanced septic technology represents a model for coastal communities nationwide. A total of two thirds – or $20 million – of the funds announced today will go directly to support projects in Suffolk County, helping to safeguard the region’s sole source aquifer and other waterbodies.

As more homeowners upgrade to nitrogen-reducing systems, Suffolk County moves closer to its goal of restoring water quality and protecting the natural resources that make Long Island such a desirable place to live. The combination of regulatory requirements, financial incentives, and professional installation services creates a pathway for every homeowner to contribute to this environmental transformation.

For Suffolk County residents considering an upgrade to an advanced nitrogen-reducing septic system, the time to act is now. With substantial grant funding available and experienced local professionals ready to assist, protecting Long Island’s water quality has never been more achievable or affordable.