Pre-Installation Site Survey: What Professional Fence Companies Check Before Breaking Ground

The Hidden Foundation of Every Great Fence: Why Professional Site Surveys Separate the Pros from the Amateurs

When homeowners envision their perfect fence, they typically focus on materials, height, and style. However, what most don’t realize is that the most crucial work happens long before the first post goes into the ground. A property survey for fence installation protects your business, your client, and your schedule. It turns guesswork into precision and builds trust with homeowners who want assurance that the job will be done right.

The Critical Components of a Pre-Installation Site Survey

Professional fence companies understand that a thorough site survey is the foundation of every successful installation. This comprehensive evaluation goes far beyond simply measuring distances and involves multiple critical assessments that can make or break a project.

Property Boundary Verification

If you are installing a fence, it’s essential to understand the exact boundaries of your property. A Property Boundary Survey for fence near you ensures that the fence is placed within your property lines, preventing any potential legal issues with your neighbors. Professional fence companies don’t rely on assumptions or existing markers, as survey pins can be moved. For example, a gas or utility company might move them when installing a gas line. So using survey pins as a point of reference may be better as a reinforcement method than a primary one.

Before you install your fence, you must know the exact location of the lines of your property. If you assume and install a fence, you can get into conflict with your neighbors and possibly legal trouble. Get a property line survey before installing your new fence to save yourself the hassle.

Underground Utility Location and Marking

One of the most critical aspects of any pre-installation survey involves identifying underground utilities. One of the most important things you can do to ensure a smooth fence installation at your property is to mark your underground utilities! To avoid all underground problems – big and small – it is imperative that both the fence contractor and the homeowner do their due diligence to mark all the underground infrastructure at the installation site.

However, professional fence companies know that standard utility marking services have limitations. Many people assume that when a contractor calls OKIE811 before digging, all underground utilities are accounted for. What they don’t realize is that OKIE811 only marks public utility lines. Anything beyond that—the irrigation systems, the gas lines running from a meter to the home, the electrical lines feeding an outdoor shed—those are private utilities, and those are the homeowner’s responsibility to locate.

Topographical Assessment and Soil Conditions

Experienced fence companies evaluate the terrain and soil conditions that will affect installation methods and long-term stability. Conducting a site analysis identifies any artificial or natural obstacles that may impact the project. This process includes collecting data on the site’s topography, soil composition, drainage patterns, and vegetation.

You can see from the color-coded survey above, that the red lines indicate changes in elevation. The blue indicates the existing fence line and posts. Looking at the survey, the fence will be traversing a steep section through this transition and should be taken into consideration when planning the fence. “Racking” or “Stepping” can be options for installing fencing in areas with slope.

Setback Requirements and Zoning Compliance

Professional fence companies must navigate complex local regulations that vary by municipality. But check with your state government because some states and municipalities require a couple of inches before your property line. A setback is an area of space between your fence and the property line, meaning you build a fence a few inches before your neighbor’s property begins.

Municipalities often have strict zoning and setback requirements for fences. A land survey will ensure your fence complies with local codes. This attention to regulatory compliance is what separates professional fence companies from less experienced contractors who might overlook these crucial requirements.

Easement Identification and Documentation

Professional surveys identify all easements that could affect fence placement. ⚠️ Tip: Watch for utility easements. A fence inside an easement may be torn out later at the homeowner’s expense. It’s essential to avoid installing your fence close to those lines, as digging or construction ought to interfere with utilities or pose safety hazards. Be sure to comply with any marked application easements at the survey.

The Cost of Cutting Corners

While some contractors might be tempted to skip comprehensive site surveys to reduce costs or speed up timelines, professional fence companies understand the risks involved. Although skipping the survey may be tempting, if you have to re-do your fence installation, it will cost more in time and money than you saved by skipping the survey.

When you take on a major project, you want to do it right the first time. However, often in the effort to save money or time, you take shortcuts or don’t perform proper research or due diligence. Then, when you find out that mistakes were made, the “re-do” or correction ends up costing more than if you had simply done the project properly from the beginning.

The Professional Advantage

What sets professional fence companies apart is their systematic approach to pre-installation surveys. Finally, the surveyor will create a detailed report of the site conditions and data. This document includes a detailed map of the site’s boundaries, control points, and existing infrastructure. It also presents the site’s topography, soil composition, and environmental conditions that impact the project. Once finished, this report is submitted to the architects, engineers, and contractors for usage during the remainder of the project.

Professional fence companies also understand that The second way we avoid hitting underground utilities is by going over the fence installation location on the day of install. We always ask that you are at the property when we install because we want everything to be perfect and we do not want to damage any underground lines.

Investment in Long-Term Success

The comprehensive site survey process represents a crucial investment in project success. A property survey is a simple step that can save you time, money, and headaches in the long run. Whether you choose to hire a professional or go the DIY route, having clearly marked property lines is key.

For homeowners considering fence installation, choosing a company that prioritizes thorough pre-installation surveys ensures not only compliance with local regulations but also long-term satisfaction with the finished product. We understand that installing a fence is an investment in both your property’s security and your family’s privacy. With our professional expertise, you can rest assured your fence will be placed correctly the first time—saving you time, money, and potential disputes.

The difference between a fence that stands the test of time and one that creates ongoing problems often comes down to the quality of the pre-installation site survey. Professional fence companies understand this fundamental truth and make comprehensive site assessment the cornerstone of their service delivery.